Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Insider Buys $85,657.68 in Stock

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou bought 1,084 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.02 per share, for a total transaction of $85,657.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,777,783 shares in the company, valued at $377,540,412.66. This trade represents a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,053 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $81,754.92.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,131 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.81 per share, with a total value of $84,610.11.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,105 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.58 per share, for a total transaction of $83,515.90.

On Monday, July 13th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,100 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.41 per share, with a total value of $82,951.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,129 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.36 per share, for a total transaction of $85,081.44.

On Thursday, July 9th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,099 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.74 per share, with a total value of $81,040.26.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,108 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.14 per share, for a total transaction of $84,363.12.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,113 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.12 per share, with a total value of $83,608.56.

On Monday, July 6th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,149 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.48 per share, with a total value of $85,577.52.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,173 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,687.65.

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Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NMM traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $79.00. 29,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business's fifty day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.21. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $80.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.58. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 25.05%.The company had revenue of $357.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Navios Maritime Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 599 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 25.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,706 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,637 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NYSE: NMM is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

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