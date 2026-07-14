Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Insider Purchases 1,100 Shares of Stock

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,767,678 shares in the company, valued at $359,530,597.98. This trade represents a 0.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 14th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,105 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.58 per share, with a total value of $83,515.90.

On Friday, July 10th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,129 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.36 per share, for a total transaction of $85,081.44.

On Thursday, July 9th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,099 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.74 per share, with a total value of $81,040.26.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,108 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.14 per share, for a total transaction of $84,363.12.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,113 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.12 per share, with a total value of $83,608.56.

On Monday, July 6th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,149 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.48 per share, for a total transaction of $85,577.52.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,173 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.05 per share, with a total value of $85,687.65.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,189 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.59 per share, with a total value of $85,120.51.

On Friday, June 26th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,195 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.22 per share, for a total transaction of $82,717.90.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,199 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.50 per share, for a total transaction of $83,330.50.

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Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMM traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.02. 127,161 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.58. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 25.05%.The company had revenue of $357.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Navios Maritime Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from Navios Maritime Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Navios Maritime Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NMM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NMM

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 599 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at $63,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company's stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NYSE: NMM is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

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