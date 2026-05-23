Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.2667.

NYAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $79.80 price objective on shares of Nayax in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Nayax from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Nayax from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Nayax in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Nayax from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Nayax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $67.98 on Friday. Nayax has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Nayax had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nayax will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nayax news, CFO Sagit Manor sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $112,150.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,620.62. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CMO Michal Sever sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 17,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,113,121.92. The trade was a 22.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 8,533 shares of company stock worth $550,228 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 920.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 89,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company's stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

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