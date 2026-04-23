NB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:NBBK)

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

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NB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NBBK opened at $21.45 on Thursday. NB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The business's fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $968.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.37.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). NB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NB Bancorp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: NBBK is the bank holding company for NB Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts. Through a network of branches across Northeast Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, the company offers deposit and lending services tailored to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses.

The company's core product lineup includes checking and savings accounts, money market deposits and certificates of deposit, along with residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial lending solutions.

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