NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Stock Price Up 1.7% - Here's What Happened

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NB Private Equity Partners Stock Up 1.7%

NB Private Equity Partners ( LON:NBPE Get Free Report ) rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,450 and last traded at GBX 1,438. Approximately 69,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 303,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,414.

The firm has a market cap of £562.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,414.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,502.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) is a London listed FTSE-250 investment company which invests directly in private companies alongside some of the world's leading private equity managers. Managed by Neuberger Berman, a leading private markets investor, NBPE leverages the strength of Neuberger Berman's platform, relationships, deal flow and expertise to access the most attractive investment opportunities, providing shareholders with access to a portfolio of direct investments diversified by manager, sector, geography and size.

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