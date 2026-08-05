NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.890-0.920 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VYX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:VYX opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.39. NCR Voyix has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The business's 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.89 million. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.920 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NCR Voyix will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NCR Voyix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,743 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NCR Voyix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NCR Voyix by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the company's stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 966,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

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