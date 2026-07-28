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NCR Voyix (VYX) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
NCR Voyix logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NCR Voyix is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings before market open on Tuesday, August 4. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of approximately $516.9 million; management’s full-year EPS guidance is $0.89–$0.92.
  • The company’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $0.10 versus the $0.08 consensus and revenue of $606 million versus $579.6 million expected. However, revenue declined 1.8% year over year.
  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with an average price target of $13.71 versus the stock’s recent price of $8.61. Institutional investors own approximately 97% of the shares.
  • Five stocks we like better than NCR Voyix.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect NCR Voyix to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $516.8930 million for the quarter. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.920 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.57 million. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NCR Voyix to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Price Performance

VYX traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. 356,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. NCR Voyix has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $14.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR Voyix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 16.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,796,446 shares of the company's stock worth $72,650,000 after purchasing an additional 799,058 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the fourth quarter valued at $7,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NCR Voyix by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,963,223 shares of the company's stock worth $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 616,261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 458.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,019 shares of the company's stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 527,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,023 shares of the company's stock worth $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 509,674 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VYX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NCR Voyix from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NCR Voyix

About NCR Voyix

(Get Free Report)

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

See Also

Earnings History for NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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