Nealesh Shah Sells 45,980 Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS - Get Free Report) CFO Nealesh Shah sold 45,980 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $94,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,935,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,590.50. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Kosmos Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,948,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,167,539. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm's 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $370.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.21 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.60% and a negative net margin of 59.38%. On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an "accumulate" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kosmos Energy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kosmos Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $2.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on KOS

More Kosmos Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kosmos Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kosmos issued an operational update showing strong first-half performance: the new Ghana J76 well is contributing about 20,000 barrels per day, Jubilee exited Q2 above 85,000 bopd, and the company expects J77 to push gross Jubilee production toward 90,000 bopd. Article title

Kosmos issued an operational update showing strong first-half performance: the new Ghana J76 well is contributing about 20,000 barrels per day, Jubilee exited Q2 above 85,000 bopd, and the company expects J77 to push gross Jubilee production toward 90,000 bopd. Positive Sentiment: The company said net debt fell by more than $400 million to about $2.56 billion, with liquidity above $500 million and plans to refinance its reserve-based lending facility, which supports the stock’s recent strength. Article title

The company said net debt fell by more than $400 million to about $2.56 billion, with liquidity above $500 million and plans to refinance its reserve-based lending facility, which supports the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: GTA LNG also performed well, with nine cargoes lifted in Q2 at the top end of guidance, reinforcing expectations for solid near-term cash generation. Article title

GTA LNG also performed well, with nine cargoes lifted in Q2 at the top end of guidance, reinforcing expectations for solid near-term cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Kosmos completed the sale of its Equatorial Guinea assets to Panoro Energy, a portfolio simplification move that removed about 1,000 bopd from second-quarter guidance but should help the company focus on higher-priority assets. Article title

Kosmos completed the sale of its Equatorial Guinea assets to Panoro Energy, a portfolio simplification move that removed about 1,000 bopd from second-quarter guidance but should help the company focus on higher-priority assets. Neutral Sentiment: Several executives, including the CEO, CFO, CAO and an SVP, sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding tied to equity awards; these transactions are routine but may still weigh on sentiment. Article title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company's stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company's portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading

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