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Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) CRO Marc Boroditsky Sells 4,500 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
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Key Points

  • Insider sale: Nebius Group CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares at an average price of $217.55, totaling about $979,000. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.
  • Strong quarterly results: Nebius reported Q1 earnings of -$0.23 per share, beating expectations, while revenue jumped 684% year over year to $399 million. The company also raised confidence around its AI infrastructure demand and long-term growth outlook.
  • Analyst views remain mixed: Several firms raised price targets, including Citi to a Street-high $287, but DA Davidson downgraded the stock to Neutral amid valuation concerns. Shares have been volatile after a strong run, with the stock still trading far above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Nebius Group.

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.55, for a total transaction of $978,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 37,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,193,368.10. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Marc Boroditsky also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 15th, Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of Nebius Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.10, for a total transaction of $720,450.00.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

NBIS stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $201.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,778,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,865,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.53. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $233.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NBIS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nebius Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $182.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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