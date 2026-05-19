Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Down 1.1% Following Insider Selling

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $183.00 and last traded at $197.73. 16,713,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 15,923,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.86.

Specifically, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.55, for a total transaction of $978,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 37,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,193,368.10. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $101,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 585,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $118,937,877.16. This trade represents a 46.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In other Nebius Group news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,403.64. The trade was a 50.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $182.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nebius reported exceptional Q1 growth, with revenue jumping 684% year over year and EPS beating expectations by a wide margin, reinforcing the company’s AI infrastructure growth story.

Nebius reported exceptional Q1 growth, with revenue jumping 684% year over year and EPS beating expectations by a wide margin, reinforcing the company’s AI infrastructure growth story. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup reportedly raised its price target to a street-high $287, signaling that at least some analysts remain highly bullish on the company’s long-term outlook.

Citigroup reportedly raised its price target to a street-high $287, signaling that at least some analysts remain highly bullish on the company’s long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company reiterated 2026 revenue guidance and highlighted rapid expansion in contracted power and AI factory buildout, suggesting strong demand visibility.

The company reiterated 2026 revenue guidance and highlighted rapid expansion in contracted power and AI factory buildout, suggesting strong demand visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage focused on NVIDIA’s portfolio moves and Nebius’ role in the evolving AI-cloud landscape, which adds attention but does not directly change fundamentals.

Recent coverage focused on NVIDIA’s portfolio moves and Nebius’ role in the evolving AI-cloud landscape, which adds attention but does not directly change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: DA Davidson downgraded Nebius to Neutral, citing valuation after the stock’s sharp run-up, which helped trigger profit-taking.

DA Davidson downgraded Nebius to Neutral, citing valuation after the stock’s sharp run-up, which helped trigger profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Articles also point to rising interest rates and the cost of capital as a risk for Nebius’ aggressive infrastructure expansion, since its AI buildout depends heavily on financing.

Articles also point to rising interest rates and the cost of capital as a risk for Nebius’ aggressive infrastructure expansion, since its AI buildout depends heavily on financing. Negative Sentiment: A Nebius executive sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which may add to near-term investor caution even though the sale was disclosed as routine.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average is $140.17 and its 200 day moving average is $111.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Nebius Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,977 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Nebius Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its position in Nebius Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in Nebius Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Nebius Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company's stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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