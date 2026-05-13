Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Up 15.7% - Here's Why

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 15.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $217.34 and last traded at $207.27. 38,544,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 15,601,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.11.

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More Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NBIS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.63 and a 200-day moving average of $108.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.89 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.02%.The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Nebius Group news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $2,000,000.34. Following the sale, the director owned 21,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,005,176.76. This represents a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 31,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $3,486,898.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at $65,075,240.80. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 146,441 shares of company stock worth $17,672,342 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,084,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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