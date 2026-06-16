Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Up 1.9% - Time to Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $277.35 and last traded at $265.10. Approximately 14,516,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 16,075,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.07.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.45 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.49 and a 200-day moving average of $129.09.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The firm's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $3,746,414.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 291,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,704,632. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Wilson Iv Boynton sold 5,812 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $1,472,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 378,665 shares in the company, valued at $95,912,057.85. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 700,710 shares of company stock valued at $132,153,501 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,084,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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