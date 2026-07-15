Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Up 2.8% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $203.25 and last traded at $199.51. Approximately 18,678,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 16,368,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.09.

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Trending Headlines about Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NBIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Freedom Capital cut Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Up 2.8%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $228.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 4.10.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In other news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,228,403.64. The trade was a 50.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $3,987,816.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 274,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,692,948.35. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 668,405 shares of company stock worth $140,422,170.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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