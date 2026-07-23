Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Up 1.3% - Here's What Happened

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $230.30 and last traded at $220.97. 15,182,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 16,583,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.16.

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Key Headlines Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Freedom Capital raised Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Nebius Group from $248.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Up 1.3%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $228.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 4.10.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The company's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In related news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $3,987,816.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 274,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,692,948.35. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. This represents a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 668,405 shares of company stock worth $140,422,170.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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