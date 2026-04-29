Needham & Company LLC Cuts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $50.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price indicates a potential upside of 39.07% from the stock's current price.

Get CoStar Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSGP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,598.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.23%.The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $897.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other news, Director Louise S. Sams bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $986,979.24. This represents a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company's stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 727.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 860.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the technology company's stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,604 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoStar Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoStar Group wasn't on the list.

While CoStar Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here