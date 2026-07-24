Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Price

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the textile maker's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.72% from the stock's previous close.

DECK has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $144.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $119.05.

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Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $96.36 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $126.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm's fifty day moving average is $106.08 and its 200-day moving average is $106.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 18.90%.Deckers Outdoor's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.350-7.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,614 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,914 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,306 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Deckers Outdoor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Deckers Outdoor this week:

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Further Reading

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