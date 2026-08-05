Needham & Company LLC Increases Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $170.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.60% from the company's previous close.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Entegris to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.78.

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Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. Entegris has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $186.94. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.040 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $886,715.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 50,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,460.57. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 69,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,466 shares of company stock worth $6,186,624. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Entegris this week:

Positive Sentiment: Entegris reported adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share on revenue of $883.2 million , exceeding consensus estimates of $0.82 and $835.8 million, respectively. Revenue rose 11.5% year over year, while earnings increased from $0.66 per share in the prior-year quarter. Entegris Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Entegris reported adjusted earnings of on revenue of , exceeding consensus estimates of $0.82 and $835.8 million, respectively. Revenue rose 11.5% year over year, while earnings increased from $0.66 per share in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was stronger than expected: adjusted EPS of $0.96–$1.04 versus a $0.92 consensus estimate, and revenue of $905 million–$935 million versus an $875.9 million estimate. Entegris Earnings Results and Conference Call

Third-quarter guidance was stronger than expected: adjusted EPS of versus a $0.92 consensus estimate, and revenue of versus an $875.9 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management cited AI-driven chip demand, advanced-node manufacturing activity and record liquid-filtration performance. Gross margin reached 47.6%, its highest level since early 2022, suggesting improved product mix and operating leverage. Entegris Jumps on Q2 Beat and Stronger Guidance

Management cited AI-driven chip demand, advanced-node manufacturing activity and record liquid-filtration performance. Gross margin reached 47.6%, its highest level since early 2022, suggesting improved product mix and operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: The company reduced debt by another $200 million during the quarter, and Freedom Capital upgraded Entegris to “strong buy,” adding to the favorable reaction. ENTG Q2 Deep Dive

The company reduced debt by another $200 million during the quarter, and Freedom Capital upgraded Entegris to “strong buy,” adding to the favorable reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Entegris is refocusing its portfolio while benefiting from semiconductor industry recovery and AI investment. At roughly 83.6 times earnings, the stock’s valuation leaves less room for execution or guidance disappointments.

Entegris is refocusing its portfolio while benefiting from semiconductor industry recovery and AI investment. At roughly 83.6 times earnings, the stock’s valuation leaves less room for execution or guidance disappointments. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider-trading data shows multiple executives selling shares and no reported insider purchases over the past six months. While such sales may be routine, they could temper some investor enthusiasm.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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