Needham & Company LLC Increases Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $355.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor producer's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target suggests a potential upside of 47.40% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $145.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Silicon Motion Technology from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.29.

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Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $31.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,030. The company's 50-day moving average is $289.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.24. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $355.00. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.30. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Silicon Motion Technology

In other Silicon Motion Technology news, Director Kuan-Ming Lin sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,592,500. The trade was a 19.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Han-Ping Shieh sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,000. This represents a 11.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $53,893,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 787,747 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $73,024,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 381,048 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $35,323,000 after purchasing an additional 339,663 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,697 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $47,802,000 after purchasing an additional 225,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Silicon Motion Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Silicon Motion Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Revenue rose 127% year over year and 32% sequentially to $451 million, surpassing the $403.4 million consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS was $2.43 versus expectations of $2.13, while GAAP EPS reached $3.99. Silicon Motion's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Solid Revenue Growth

Revenue rose 127% year over year and 32% sequentially to $451 million, surpassing the $403.4 million consensus estimate. Non-GAAP EPS was $2.43 versus expectations of $2.13, while GAAP EPS reached $3.99. Positive Sentiment: Growth broadened across product lines: SSD controller sales increased 50% to 55% year over year, eMMC/UFS controller sales grew 95% to 100%, and Ferri and Boot Drive solutions surged approximately 1,690%. Management said demand is expanding across enterprise, edge, automotive and AI infrastructure markets. Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Quarterly Period Ended June 30, 2026

SSD controller sales increased 50% to 55% year over year, eMMC/UFS controller sales grew 95% to 100%, and Ferri and Boot Drive solutions surged approximately 1,690%. Management said demand is expanding across enterprise, edge, automotive and AI infrastructure markets. Positive Sentiment: Q3 outlook was well above consensus: Silicon Motion expects revenue of $519 million to $541 million, representing 15% to 20% sequential growth and 114% to 124% year-over-year growth, compared with the $428.3 million analyst estimate. Management also projects 50% to 51% non-GAAP gross margins and 27.5% to 28.5% non-GAAP operating margins.

Silicon Motion expects revenue of $519 million to $541 million, representing 15% to 20% sequential growth and 114% to 124% year-over-year growth, compared with the $428.3 million analyst estimate. Management also projects 50% to 51% non-GAAP gross margins and 27.5% to 28.5% non-GAAP operating margins. Positive Sentiment: Automotive AI opportunity: Silicon Motion and MediaTek plan to showcase storage solutions for next-generation AI-ready automotive platforms, reinforcing SIMO’s strategy to diversify beyond consumer NAND controllers. Silicon Motion and MediaTek to Showcase Advanced Storage Solutions

Silicon Motion and MediaTek plan to showcase storage solutions for next-generation AI-ready automotive platforms, reinforcing SIMO’s strategy to diversify beyond consumer NAND controllers. Neutral Sentiment: The company expects full-year revenue growth of more than 100% and will pay its next $0.50-per-ADS quarterly dividend on August 20, 2026.

The company expects full-year revenue growth of more than 100% and will pay its next $0.50-per-ADS quarterly dividend on August 20, 2026. Negative Sentiment: Consumer businesses continue to face NAND pricing and supply headwinds. Operating expenses increased to $125.1 million, inventories rose sharply, and operating cash flow was negative in the quarter.

Consumer businesses continue to face NAND pricing and supply headwinds. Operating expenses increased to $125.1 million, inventories rose sharply, and operating cash flow was negative in the quarter. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity cited in the coverage showed six sales and no purchases over six months, which may temper enthusiasm after the stock’s substantial run.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

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