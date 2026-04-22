Needham & Company LLC Increases Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target to $260.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the electronics maker's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $198.33.

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Vicor Price Performance

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $246.24 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $178.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.35 and a beta of 1.97. Vicor has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $256.37.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.05 million. Vicor had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $10,077,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,608,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,429,171.02. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 665,663 shares of company stock valued at $122,253,776. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vicor by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vicor by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Vicor News

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Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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