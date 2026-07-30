Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Price

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $510.00 to $357.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.54% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $445.48.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 29.8%

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $85.54 on Thursday, hitting $201.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,977,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,297. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.42. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $199.88 and a 1-year high of $495.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The business's revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,302.76. The trade was a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70,300.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Alnylam Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alnylam reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.29 billion, up 66.9% from the prior-year period, while EPS improved to $1.84 from $0.32 a year earlier. One analyst benchmark viewed EPS as above its $1.63 estimate. Alnylam earnings report

Alnylam reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.29 billion, up 66.9% from the prior-year period, while EPS improved to $1.84 from $0.32 a year earlier. One analyst benchmark viewed EPS as above its $1.63 estimate. Positive Sentiment: New Alzheimer’s RNA-interference data and quarterly revenue exceeding $1 billion had recently supported optimism about Alnylam’s pipeline and commercial growth potential. A valuation analysis also suggested the shares could be undervalued if the pipeline advances successfully. Alnylam Alzheimer’s RNAi data

New Alzheimer’s RNA-interference data and quarterly revenue exceeding $1 billion had recently supported optimism about Alnylam’s pipeline and commercial growth potential. A valuation analysis also suggested the shares could be undervalued if the pipeline advances successfully. Neutral Sentiment: Management issued fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $5.3 billion to $5.7 billion, broadly near the $5.6 billion consensus forecast. However, the provided update did not include a clearly stated EPS outlook, limiting visibility for investors.

Management issued fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $5.3 billion to $5.7 billion, broadly near the $5.6 billion consensus forecast. However, the provided update did not include a clearly stated EPS outlook, limiting visibility for investors. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $1.29 billion fell short of the approximately $1.32 billion consensus estimate. Zacks also reported EPS of $1.84 below its $2.05 estimate, creating confusion across earnings benchmarks but reinforcing concerns that the quarter did not fully meet expectations. Alnylam Q2 earnings miss

Quarterly revenue of $1.29 billion fell short of the approximately $1.32 billion consensus estimate. Zacks also reported EPS of $1.84 below its $2.05 estimate, creating confusion across earnings benchmarks but reinforcing concerns that the quarter did not fully meet expectations. Negative Sentiment: The market reaction suggests investors were looking for stronger execution or guidance, particularly after Alnylam’s substantial prior gains. The revenue miss and lack of a clearly disclosed EPS forecast outweighed the company’s strong growth and positive clinical developments.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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