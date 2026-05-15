Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.16% from the company's current price.

CIFR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Cipher Mining from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $40.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cipher Mining from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.87.

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Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.13. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.12 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 117.65% and a negative net margin of 427.79%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 48,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $929,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,451,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,107,932.16. This represents a 3.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Newsome sold 45,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $710,834.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 127,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,189.94. This trade represents a 26.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,398 shares of company stock worth $4,276,690. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Abel Hall LLC grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,600 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Cipher Mining News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cipher Mining this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its earnings estimates for Cipher Mining for Q2, Q3, Q4, and full-year 2026, while maintaining a Buy rating and a $30 price target , signaling confidence in the company’s outlook.

HC Wainwright raised its earnings estimates for Cipher Mining for Q2, Q3, Q4, and full-year 2026, while maintaining a rating and a , signaling confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities also nudged up its Q2 2026 EPS estimate, suggesting slightly better near-term performance than previously expected.

Northland Securities also nudged up its Q2 2026 EPS estimate, suggesting slightly better near-term performance than previously expected. Positive Sentiment: An Investopedia article highlighted Bitcoin miners with AI exposure as potential winners, reinforcing the broader market narrative that has helped support Cipher Mining shares. Bitcoin Miners That Got Into AI Have Soaring Stocks. These Experts See More Gains Ahead

An Investopedia article highlighted Bitcoin miners with AI exposure as potential winners, reinforcing the broader market narrative that has helped support Cipher Mining shares. Neutral Sentiment: Cipher Mining COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 48,000 shares at $19.36, a disclosure that can create some overhang but was relatively small compared with his remaining stake.

Cipher Mining COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 48,000 shares at $19.36, a disclosure that can create some overhang but was relatively small compared with his remaining stake. Negative Sentiment: Northland also cut its FY2026 earnings estimate, and its latest projections still point to losses, which keeps fundamental pressure on the stock despite the recent analyst upgrades.

Northland also cut its FY2026 earnings estimate, and its latest projections still point to losses, which keeps fundamental pressure on the stock despite the recent analyst upgrades. Negative Sentiment: Recent company operating results were weak, with the most recent quarterly report missing estimates on both EPS and revenue, reminding investors that Cipher is still unprofitable.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

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