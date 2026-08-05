Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.57% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Zeta Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zeta Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.75.

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View Our Latest Analysis on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Trading Up 7.6%

NYSE ZETA opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $442.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.61 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Zeta Global's revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zeta Global

In related news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $149,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,001,461.50. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,051,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,094,000 after buying an additional 1,325,717 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $42,136,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 196,121 shares of the company's stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 70,696 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $2,876,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,102.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,100 shares of the company's stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Zeta Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zeta Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zeta reported its 20th consecutive “beat-and-raise” quarter, generated positive GAAP net income, and achieved the company’s “Rule of 64,” reflecting a combination of growth and profitability. Zeta Global Q2 2026 earnings release

Zeta reported its 20th consecutive “beat-and-raise” quarter, generated positive GAAP net income, and achieved the company’s “Rule of 64,” reflecting a combination of growth and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Management projected approximately $1.818 billion in 2026 revenue and raised its GAAP EPS outlook to $0.10, citing increasing adoption of its Athena artificial-intelligence platform. Zeta 2026 guidance and Athena adoption

Management projected approximately $1.818 billion in 2026 revenue and raised its GAAP EPS outlook to $0.10, citing increasing adoption of its Athena artificial-intelligence platform. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $469 million to $472 million exceeded the roughly $460.8 million analyst consensus, signaling continued momentum into the second half of the year.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $469 million to $472 million exceeded the roughly $460.8 million analyst consensus, signaling continued momentum into the second half of the year. Neutral Sentiment: Call-option activity was unusually high, with traders purchasing 39,905 calls, 44% above typical volume. This indicates bullish speculative interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals.

Call-option activity was unusually high, with traders purchasing 39,905 calls, 44% above typical volume. This indicates bullish speculative interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results fell short of consensus expectations on the key metrics investors were watching. Adjusted EPS was reported at approximately $0.18 versus the $0.20 estimate, while GAAP EPS was cited at $0.03 and revenue was $395 million versus an estimated $420.6 million. Zeta Global Q2 earnings miss

Quarterly results fell short of consensus expectations on the key metrics investors were watching. Adjusted EPS was reported at approximately $0.18 versus the $0.20 estimate, while GAAP EPS was cited at $0.03 and revenue was $395 million versus an estimated $420.6 million. Negative Sentiment: The results created concern that Zeta’s rapid growth—revenue increased 43.6% year over year—may not be enough to justify the stock’s premium valuation unless the company consistently converts that growth into stronger earnings and revenue execution.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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