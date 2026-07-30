Needham & Company LLC Lowers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $120.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.57% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HOOD. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.13.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $89.84 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The stock's 50 day moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average is $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Robinhood Markets's revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $2,324,464.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,935.52. This represents a 23.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $43,563,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,563,750. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 631,263 shares worth $66,793,857. 13.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,957 shares of the company's stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 32,933 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $1,316,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robinhood reported record second-quarter revenue of $1.31 billion , up 32% year over year, while diluted EPS rose 48% to $0.62 , exceeding the $0.44 analyst consensus. Strong market volatility and increased trading activity helped lift profitability. Robinhood quarterly profit rises on strong trading activity

Robinhood reported record second-quarter revenue of , up 32% year over year, while diluted EPS rose 48% to , exceeding the $0.44 analyst consensus. Strong market volatility and increased trading activity helped lift profitability. Positive Sentiment: Operating momentum extended beyond trading: net deposits reached a record $22 billion , Robinhood Gold subscribers climbed to 4.8 million, and 13 business lines now generate at least $100 million in annualized revenue. These metrics support greater diversification and operating leverage. Robinhood Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Operating momentum extended beyond trading: net deposits reached a record , Robinhood Gold subscribers climbed to 4.8 million, and 13 business lines now generate at least $100 million in annualized revenue. These metrics support greater diversification and operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: The company’s prediction-market business is reportedly surging, providing a potential new source of transaction revenue as Robinhood expands beyond its traditional brokerage model. Robinhood CFO details surging prediction market business

The company’s prediction-market business is reportedly surging, providing a potential new source of transaction revenue as Robinhood expands beyond its traditional brokerage model. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Vlad Tenev called the Trump administration crypto-friendly but said durable regulatory clarity is needed. The proposed Clarity Act could support long-term crypto expansion, but legislation and implementation remain uncertain. Robinhood CEO discusses crypto regulation

CEO Vlad Tenev called the Trump administration crypto-friendly but said durable regulatory clarity is needed. The proposed Clarity Act could support long-term crypto expansion, but legislation and implementation remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, one analysis argued that slowing revenue growth and a projected 2028 P/E of roughly 31 leave HOOD too expensive. With a beta of 2.33, the stock remains particularly sensitive to changing growth expectations. Robinhood Still Not a Buy

Despite the earnings beat, one analysis argued that slowing revenue growth and a projected 2028 P/E of roughly 31 leave HOOD too expensive. With a beta of 2.33, the stock remains particularly sensitive to changing growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Director Baiju Bhatt sold about $4.7 million of HOOD shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The planned nature limits the signal, but the transaction may still weigh on investor sentiment.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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