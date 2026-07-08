Needham & Company LLC Raises Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Price Target to $80.00

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.57% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Penguin Solutions from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Penguin Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $24.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Penguin Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.25.

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Penguin Solutions Price Performance

PENG stock opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Penguin Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10 and a beta of 2.83.

Insider Activity at Penguin Solutions

In other Penguin Solutions news, SVP Anne Kuykendall sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total transaction of $257,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 120,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,776,717.72. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $609,363.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,439.75. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,120 shares of company stock worth $3,486,734. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penguin Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Penguin Solutions by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,938 shares of the company's stock worth $57,857,000 after buying an additional 91,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Penguin Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,726,000 after buying an additional 95,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Penguin Solutions by 596.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,972,000 after buying an additional 1,706,482 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Penguin Solutions by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,605,100 shares of the company's stock worth $28,250,000 after acquiring an additional 681,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Penguin Solutions by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,211,612 shares of the company's stock worth $23,699,000 after acquiring an additional 849,178 shares during the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about Penguin Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Penguin Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Penguin Solutions posted a quarterly earnings beat, reporting $0.84 per share versus estimates around $0.56 to $0.63, with revenue of $478.7 million topping forecasts by a wide margin. Article Title

Penguin Solutions posted a quarterly earnings beat, reporting $0.84 per share versus estimates around $0.56 to $0.63, with revenue of $478.7 million topping forecasts by a wide margin. Positive Sentiment: The company said Q3 produced record quarterly results and it raised its full-year fiscal 2026 outlook, signaling confidence in continued momentum. Article Title

The company said Q3 produced record quarterly results and it raised its full-year fiscal 2026 outlook, signaling confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted “very strong” AI-driven demand, which suggests the company is benefiting from growth in its higher-value infrastructure and computing businesses. Article Title

Management highlighted “very strong” AI-driven demand, which suggests the company is benefiting from growth in its higher-value infrastructure and computing businesses. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target on PENG to $75 from $65 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment after the earnings release. Article Title

Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target on PENG to $75 from $65 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment after the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Several pre-earnings articles noted that PENG was in focus ahead of the report, but the main driver now is the actual results and raised guidance rather than speculation. Article Title

Several pre-earnings articles noted that PENG was in focus ahead of the report, but the main driver now is the actual results and raised guidance rather than speculation. Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published the earnings transcript and presentation, which may help investors dig into segment trends and management commentary, but these are reference materials rather than new catalysts. Article Title

About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

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