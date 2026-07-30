Needham & Company LLC Raises Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Price Target to $10.00

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.29% from the company's current price.

STGW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Stagwell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Stagwell from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stagwell from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.20.

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Stagwell Price Performance

NASDAQ:STGW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.24. 766,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,044. Stagwell has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Stagwell had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 0.64%.The firm had revenue of $704.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stagwell news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 2,163,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $13,069,291.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,789 shares in the company, valued at $53,085.56. This represents a 99.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 23,034,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,445,741.20. This represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Stagwell by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company's stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

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