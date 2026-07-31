Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Short Interest Update

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 556,698 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the June 30th total of 323,174 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,452 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

Neo Performance Materials stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $154.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOPMF shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research raised Neo Performance Materials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neo Performance Materials has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on NOPMF

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc is a global supplier of advanced materials, specializing in the production and processing of rare earth and rare metal–based functional materials. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company serves diverse high-tech markets by developing proprietary compounds and alloys that deliver key performance attributes in demanding applications. Its product portfolio includes magnetic powders, rare earth oxides and metals, phosphors, metal alloys, precious metal chemical compounds, and performance catalysts.

Neo Performance Materials operates through distinct business segments focused on Rare Earth & Magnetic Solutions, Advanced Industrial Materials, and Precious Metals & Chemicals.

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