NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.5070, with a volume of 629708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $201.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

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NeoGenomics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NeoGenomics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations: NeoGenomics reported adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share, ahead of the $0.03 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.2% year over year to $201.66 million versus expectations of $196.93 million. NeoGenomics Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NeoGenomics reported adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share, ahead of the $0.03 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.2% year over year to $201.66 million versus expectations of $196.93 million. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance was raised: Management now expects 2026 revenue of $802 million to $806 million, above the approximately $800.3 million analyst consensus. The company also highlighted a target for mid-20% growth in next-generation sequencing, or NGS, revenue. NeoGenomics 2026 Revenue Outlook

Management now expects 2026 revenue of $802 million to $806 million, above the approximately $800.3 million analyst consensus. The company also highlighted a target for mid-20% growth in next-generation sequencing, or NGS, revenue. Positive Sentiment: Needham became more bullish: Needham raised its price target from $15 to $19 and reiterated a “Buy” rating, implying substantial upside based on the referenced share price. Needham Raises NeoGenomics Price Target

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NEO. Wall Street Zen upgraded NeoGenomics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Leerink Partners raised NeoGenomics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 5,307 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $59,916.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,154.38. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,798,939 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,156,000 after buying an additional 1,006,676 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at $5,583,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 525.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 100,000 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,725,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol NEO, is a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic and molecular testing services. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, the company operates an integrated network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories across the United States, Europe and Asia. NeoGenomics delivers diagnostic insights that support oncologists, pathologists and healthcare institutions in the detection, prognosis and treatment of hematologic and solid tumor cancers.

The company's core service offerings include flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), karyotyping and advanced molecular assays such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Further Reading

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