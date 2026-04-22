Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

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Neptune Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.99. 362,153 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,084. The company's 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.22. Neptune Insurance has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $33.23.

Insider Activity

In other Neptune Insurance news, Director Michael Warren Vostrizansky bought 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $494,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $494,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Trevor R. Burgess bought 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $935,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,082,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,972,256.44. This represents a 2.46% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Institutional Trading of Neptune Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,488,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,051,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Neptune Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $27,695,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Neptune Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $20,667,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Neptune Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $12,847,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NP. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Neptune Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Neptune Insurance from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Neptune Insurance from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neptune Insurance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Neptune Insurance in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NP

About Neptune Insurance

Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding. We offer a range of easy-to-purchase residential and commercial insurance products — including primary flood insurance, excess flood insurance, and parametric earthquake insurance — distributed through a nationwide network of agencies.

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