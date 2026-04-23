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Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Nestle logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nestle shares gapped up pre-market, opening at $101.91 versus the prior close of $96.72 and last trading around $101.47, a roughly 5.3% rise on about 43,297 shares.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus Hold rating (1 Buy, 1 Hold, 1 Sell); Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" while Jefferies reiterated a "hold."
  • The stock trades near its 50‑day ($101.05) and 200‑day ($98.92) moving averages, has a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 1.40, and shows low institutional ownership (~0.61%) with only small recent purchases by several funds.
  • Interested in Nestle? Here are five stocks we like better.

Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $96.72, but opened at $101.91. Nestle shares last traded at $101.47, with a volume of 43,297 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSRGY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestle presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nestle

Nestle Trading Up 5.3%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestle by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Nestle by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 641 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Nestle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nestlé SA is a Swiss multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland. Founded in 1866 by Henri Nestlé, the company has grown into a global consumer goods firm and its American depositary receipts trade in the United States under the OTCMKTS ticker NSRGY. Nestlé operates across a broad range of food and beverage categories and is widely recognized for its portfolio of consumer-facing brands and products.

The company's main business activities include the manufacture, marketing and distribution of products in categories such as coffee and other beverages, bottled water, dairy and infant nutrition, prepared meals and culinary products, confectionery, and pet care.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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