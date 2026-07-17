Netflix FY2026 EPS Estimate Reduced by Erste Group Bank

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for Netflix in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.59. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix's current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Netflix's FY2027 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.53.

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Netflix Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NFLX opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $313.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.03. Netflix has a 52-week low of $70.86 and a 52-week high of $127.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,177,568.80. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 927.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Netflix by 903.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,002,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840,318 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix continued to post strong underlying profitability, with operating income of $4.19 billion and earnings per share slightly ahead of estimates. Netflix Q2 2026 earnings report

Netflix continued to post strong underlying profitability, with operating income of and earnings per share slightly ahead of estimates. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remained constructive, with Citi reiterating a Buy rating and other bulls pointing to margin expansion, ad growth, and stable engagement as longer-term support. Citi maintains Buy rating on Netflix

Some analysts remained constructive, with Citi reiterating a rating and other bulls pointing to margin expansion, ad growth, and stable engagement as longer-term support. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix also highlighted new growth avenues such as advertising, live events, video games, creator content, and vertical video, which may help the long-term story but did not offset the near-term disappointment. Netflix new growth initiatives

Netflix also highlighted new growth avenues such as advertising, live events, video games, creator content, and vertical video, which may help the long-term story but did not offset the near-term disappointment. Negative Sentiment: Management’s weaker Q3 guidance and reduced disclosure of viewing-hour data intensified investor worries about slowing engagement and less transparency, adding to the selloff. Reuters on Netflix weak forecast

Management’s weaker Q3 guidance and reduced disclosure of viewing-hour data intensified investor worries about slowing engagement and less transparency, adding to the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech weakness is also weighing on sentiment, with a Nasdaq selloff and concern around AI spending and semiconductor stocks amplifying pressure on NFLX shares. Tech selloff intensifies

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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