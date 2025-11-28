Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given "Buy" Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $152.00 price target on the Internet television network's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target indicates a potential upside of 43.21% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Moffett Nathanson reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $127.50 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $131.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.90.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $106.14 on Friday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $449.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average of $119.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $5.18. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The company's revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,213,646.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,564,669.44. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 421,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,529,960 shares of company stock worth $175,427,521 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Netflix by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here