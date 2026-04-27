Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Citic Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citic Securities from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the Internet television network's stock. Citic Securities' price objective points to a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $104.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $92.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.57. Netflix has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $387.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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