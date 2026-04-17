Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $96.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the Internet television network's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.87% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citic Securities cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.67.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company's fifty day moving average price is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natural Investments LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust grew its position in Netflix by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — Netflix reported $12.25B in revenue and $1.23 GAAP EPS, beating street revenue and EPS expectations and showing margin expansion and strong cash flow. Q1 Results

Q1 results beat consensus — Netflix reported $12.25B in revenue and $1.23 GAAP EPS, beating street revenue and EPS expectations and showing margin expansion and strong cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Ad and pricing tailwinds cited — management and some analysts point to higher pricing and accelerating ad revenue as durable profit drivers, supporting continued buy ratings from several firms. Analyst Take

Ad and pricing tailwinds cited — management and some analysts point to higher pricing and accelerating ad revenue as durable profit drivers, supporting continued buy ratings from several firms. Neutral Sentiment: Co‑founder Reed Hastings will not stand for re‑election to the board in June — Netflix says he’s pursuing philanthropy; the move removes a long‑time presence but management frames it as orderly. Hastings Exit

Co‑founder Reed Hastings will not stand for re‑election to the board in June — Netflix says he’s pursuing philanthropy; the move removes a long‑time presence but management frames it as orderly. Neutral Sentiment: Market context: risk appetite is mixed (futures up on geopolitical optimism) which may temper a broader market selloff but leaves company‑specific headlines to drive NFLX. Market Futures

Market context: risk appetite is mixed (futures up on geopolitical optimism) which may temper a broader market selloff but leaves company‑specific headlines to drive NFLX. Negative Sentiment: Disappointing Q2/near‑term guidance — Netflix set Q2 EPS at $0.78 (below consensus ~$0.84) and issued conservative near‑term revenue guidance, triggering investor concern that growth and engagement may slow. Guidance Miss

Disappointing Q2/near‑term guidance — Netflix set Q2 EPS at $0.78 (below consensus ~$0.84) and issued conservative near‑term revenue guidance, triggering investor concern that growth and engagement may slow. Negative Sentiment: Market skepticism over one‑time gains and sustainability — some investors see the big profit beat as partly driven by a Warner Bros. breakup fee and price increases, raising doubts about repeatable top‑line momentum and prompting profit‑taking. One‑time Gains Concern

Market skepticism over one‑time gains and sustainability — some investors see the big profit beat as partly driven by a Warner Bros. breakup fee and price increases, raising doubts about repeatable top‑line momentum and prompting profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Strategic risks flagged by analysts — commentary warns of engagement friction, dependence on large sports/content deals, and tougher competition for scripted franchises, which could pressure future growth and content ROI. Analyst Concerns

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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