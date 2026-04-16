Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.780-0.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.6 billion-$12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.6 billion.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.79. 51,464,622 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,172,727. Netflix has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,511,233 shares of company stock valued at $138,320,982 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prediction markets and traders are pricing in a strong quarter — Polymarket and other markets show a high probability Netflix will beat EPS estimates, and options imply a sizable post-earnings move. This boosts short-term buyer interest ahead of the print. Prediction Market Preview

Prediction markets and traders are pricing in a strong quarter — Polymarket and other markets show a high probability Netflix will beat EPS estimates, and options imply a sizable post-earnings move. This boosts short-term buyer interest ahead of the print. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have ramped up expectations and some firms reiterated bullish views (Guggenheim raised price targets; Citizens highlights ~$1.1B upside from U.S. price hikes). Upgrades and favorable notes are supporting the rally. Analyst Expectation Revamp

Analysts have ramped up expectations and some firms reiterated bullish views (Guggenheim raised price targets; Citizens highlights ~$1.1B upside from U.S. price hikes). Upgrades and favorable notes are supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Monetization tailwinds — recent price increases and a growing ad business (reports cite a potential multi-billion dollar annual ad engine) should lift revenue and margins if engagement holds, a key bullish thesis for investors. Ad Business & Price Hikes

Monetization tailwinds — recent price increases and a growing ad business (reports cite a potential multi-billion dollar annual ad engine) should lift revenue and margins if engagement holds, a key bullish thesis for investors. Positive Sentiment: High-profile supporters — media figures like Jim Cramer continue to champion Netflix as a market leader, which can attract retail flows and support sentiment into earnings. Jim Cramer Commentary

High-profile supporters — media figures like Jim Cramer continue to champion Netflix as a market leader, which can attract retail flows and support sentiment into earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Street consensus and guidance focus — consensus expects ~ $0.76–$0.79 EPS and ~$12.17–$12.18B revenue; Netflix set Q1 guidance at $0.76. The print will likely move the stock depending on engagement metrics and ad revenue cadence. Earnings Expectations

Street consensus and guidance focus — consensus expects ~ $0.76–$0.79 EPS and ~$12.17–$12.18B revenue; Netflix set Q1 guidance at $0.76. The print will likely move the stock depending on engagement metrics and ad revenue cadence. Neutral Sentiment: Technical and market backdrop — NFLX recently cleared the 200-day moving average and broader indices hitting records is keeping risk-on flows into large-cap growth names ahead of earnings. These factors support intraday momentum but don’t guarantee direction post-release. Technical Breakout

Technical and market backdrop — NFLX recently cleared the 200-day moving average and broader indices hitting records is keeping risk-on flows into large-cap growth names ahead of earnings. These factors support intraday momentum but don’t guarantee direction post-release. Negative Sentiment: Strategic uncertainty after the failed Warner Bros. bid — while Netflix receives a breakup windfall, the company must now show it can grow organically vs. a strengthened competitor (potential Warner Bros + Paramount Skydance). Investors will watch content ROI closely. Warner Bros Bid Fallout

Strategic uncertainty after the failed Warner Bros. bid — while Netflix receives a breakup windfall, the company must now show it can grow organically vs. a strengthened competitor (potential Warner Bros + Paramount Skydance). Investors will watch content ROI closely. Negative Sentiment: Execution and competition risks — some analysts (e.g., Needham) warn Netflix must prove ad execution and content choices can fend off hyperscalers and competitors; failure to show progress could trigger downside. Analyst Warning

Execution and competition risks — some analysts (e.g., Needham) warn Netflix must prove ad execution and content choices can fend off hyperscalers and competitors; failure to show progress could trigger downside. Negative Sentiment: Consumer backlash risk — online complaints and cancellations tied to price increases could pressure engagement/ARPU if the company can’t sustain perceived value. Investors will watch churn and viewing hours in the report. Consumer Backlash

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 829 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here