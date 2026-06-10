Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $128.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the Internet television network's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 35.12% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC boosted their price target on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.39.

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Netflix Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 927.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Netflix by 685.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,068,882,000 after acquiring an additional 75,107,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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