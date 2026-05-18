Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 3% - Here's What Happened

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.82 and last traded at $89.65. 34,270,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 46,159,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.02.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citic Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Finally, China Renaissance increased their price target on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company's 50 day moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average is $94.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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