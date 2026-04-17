Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, China Renaissance Analyst Says

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by China Renaissance from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the Internet television network's stock. China Renaissance's price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock's current price.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 927.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Netflix by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Netflix by 903.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,002,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,840,318 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat: Netflix reported $1.23 EPS and $12.25B revenue, both above consensus, with strong cash flow and margin expansion — evidence the core business is still generating robust profits. Earnings Transcript

Q1 beat: Netflix reported $1.23 EPS and $12.25B revenue, both above consensus, with strong cash flow and margin expansion — evidence the core business is still generating robust profits. Positive Sentiment: Monetization tailwinds: Management highlighted price increases and growing ad revenues as durable profit drivers, which support longer‑term margin upside even if near‑term guidance is cautious. MarketWatch: Profit Boost

Monetization tailwinds: Management highlighted price increases and growing ad revenues as durable profit drivers, which support longer‑term margin upside even if near‑term guidance is cautious. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts see the sell‑off as a buying opportunity — firms including Needham and TD Cowen kept bullish views, calling the pullback a chance to buy exposure to ad growth and pricing leverage. Analyst Buy Views

Some analysts see the sell‑off as a buying opportunity — firms including Needham and TD Cowen kept bullish views, calling the pullback a chance to buy exposure to ad growth and pricing leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Full‑year outlook left broadly unchanged — management reiterated longer‑term targets even as it trimmed near‑term cadence, so the pullback centers on timing rather than an admission of structural decline. Yahoo: Full‑Year Outlook

Full‑year outlook left broadly unchanged — management reiterated longer‑term targets even as it trimmed near‑term cadence, so the pullback centers on timing rather than an admission of structural decline. Negative Sentiment: Weaker Q2 guidance: Netflix set Q2 EPS guidance at $0.78 and revenue around $12.57B — slightly below Street revenue/margin expectations and cited lower year‑over‑year operating margin, which triggered the sell‑off. Financial Post: Guidance Miss

Weaker Q2 guidance: Netflix set Q2 EPS guidance at $0.78 and revenue around $12.57B — slightly below Street revenue/margin expectations and cited lower year‑over‑year operating margin, which triggered the sell‑off. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change: Co‑founder and chairman Reed Hastings will not stand for re‑election to the board in June — investors see timing as awkward coming with softer near‑term guidance, increasing governance/transition risk. Reuters: Hastings Exit

Leadership change: Co‑founder and chairman Reed Hastings will not stand for re‑election to the board in June — investors see timing as awkward coming with softer near‑term guidance, increasing governance/transition risk. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade/target cuts add pressure: Rosenblatt trimmed its target to $95 with a Neutral rating and several firms issued cautious notes — amplifying downside in the immediate term. Benzinga: Rosenblatt Cut

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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