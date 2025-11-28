Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 1.3% - What's Next?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.94 and last traded at $107.47. 15,011,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 39,911,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 13th. Argus set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. President Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Netflix to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.90.

Netflix Trading Up 1.3%

The company's fifty day moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average is $119.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $5.18. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,213,646.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,564,669.44. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 20,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $2,220,943.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 127,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,003,886.08. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,529,960 shares of company stock valued at $175,427,521 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,361 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Netflix by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,546 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

