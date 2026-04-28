Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 1% on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% on Tuesday after Citic Securities raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $107.00. Citic Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $92.34 and last traded at $92.3150. 33,237,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 48,041,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.37.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Netflix to a "positive" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust increased its stake in Netflix by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.0%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $388.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here