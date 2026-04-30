Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 1.6% - Here's Why

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.22 and last traded at $93.61. Approximately 40,554,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 47,666,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.12.

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Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Netflix to a "positive" rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $394.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,382,013 shares of company stock worth $127,482,296. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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