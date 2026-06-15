Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 1.7% - What's Next?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.71 and last traded at $81.67. Approximately 36,052,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 44,074,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.34.

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Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC raised their target price on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $343.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Netflix by 927.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Netflix by 859.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Netflix by 685.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,068,882,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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