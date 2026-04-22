NETGEAR (NTGR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $152.4850 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $182.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.26 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect NETGEAR to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NETGEAR Price Performance

NTGR stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.07 million, a PE ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company's 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $36.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NETGEAR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NETGEAR

Insider Transactions at NETGEAR

In other NETGEAR news, insider Pramod Badjate sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 144,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,968.42. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in NETGEAR by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,091 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,475 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in NETGEAR by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc NASDAQ: NTGR is a global provider of networking solutions for consumer, business and service provider markets. The company designs, develops and markets a comprehensive portfolio of products that enable high-speed connectivity, data storage and network security for homes, small to medium-sized businesses and large enterprises.

Its product lineup includes Wi-Fi routers, mesh networking systems, cable modems, mobile broadband gateways and Ethernet switches—offered in both managed and unmanaged configurations.

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