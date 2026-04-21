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Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Netlist logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Netlist reached a new 52-week high of $1.93 on Tuesday, trading about 180,897 shares and rising roughly 2.4% from the prior close of $1.8650.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of ($0.01), which matched estimates, while revenue of $75.72 million substantially beat analyst estimates of $44.00 million.
  • Netlist has a market cap of $607.23 million, a negative P/E of -23.88, 50-/200-day moving averages of $1.41/$1.02 and a beta of 1.12; it designs high-performance memory and NVMe storage solutions for enterprise and data centers.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Netlist.

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 180897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.8650.

Netlist Stock Up 2.4%

The company has a market cap of $607.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million.

About Netlist

(Get Free Report)

Netlist, Inc is a technology company specializing in the design and development of high-performance memory and storage subsystems for enterprise and data center applications. The company's product portfolio encompasses advanced memory modules, nonvolatile memory express (NVMe) solid-state drives and intelligent memory expansion systems. These solutions are engineered to boost memory density, bandwidth and overall system performance in hyperscale, cloud computing and high-performance computing environments.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Netlist serves customers across the Americas and Asia through a combination of direct sales and channel distribution partners.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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