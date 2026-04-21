Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 180897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.8650.

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Netlist Stock Up 2.4%

The company has a market cap of $607.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc is a technology company specializing in the design and development of high-performance memory and storage subsystems for enterprise and data center applications. The company's product portfolio encompasses advanced memory modules, nonvolatile memory express (NVMe) solid-state drives and intelligent memory expansion systems. These solutions are engineered to boost memory density, bandwidth and overall system performance in hyperscale, cloud computing and high-performance computing environments.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Netlist serves customers across the Americas and Asia through a combination of direct sales and channel distribution partners.

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