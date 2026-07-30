Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK) Short Interest Update

Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,936,658 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the June 30th total of 26,867,322 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,119,563 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

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Netskope Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTSK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.74. 765,713 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,648,657. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. Netskope has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of -58.67.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Netskope has set its Q2 2027 guidance at -0.070--0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.180--0.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netskope will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTSK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Netskope from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Netskope from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $18.00 target price on Netskope in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netskope from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Netskope from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTSK

Insider Buying and Selling at Netskope

In other Netskope news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Viii bought 64,771 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $804,455.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 916,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,385,289.80. This represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se sold 219,075 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $2,679,287.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,833,380 shares of company stock worth $21,960,909 and have sold 3,529,696 shares worth $33,002,807. Company insiders own 25.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Netskope

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netskope during the third quarter worth $249,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Netskope in the 3rd quarter worth $1,677,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netskope during the third quarter valued at about $17,460,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Netskope during the third quarter valued at about $10,327,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netskope during the third quarter worth about $14,774,000.

Netskope Company Profile

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

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