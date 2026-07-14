Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Director Buys $804,455.82 in Stock

Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 64,771 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $804,455.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 916,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,385,289.80. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William J.G. Griffith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, William J.G. Griffith purchased 241,628 shares of Netskope stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,962,359.28.

On Wednesday, July 8th, William J.G. Griffith purchased 610,291 shares of Netskope stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,639.62.

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Netskope Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTSK traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. 10,148,206 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,417. Netskope Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.35. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter. The business's revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Netskope has set its Q2 2027 guidance at -0.070--0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.180--0.180 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netskope Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netskope during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Netskope in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Netskope by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,400 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Netskope by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,617 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Netskope during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Netskope in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Netskope from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Netskope from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Netskope from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Netskope from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netskope

About Netskope

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

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