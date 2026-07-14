Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Director Purchases 241,628 Shares of Stock

Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 241,628 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,962,359.28. Following the purchase, the director owned 851,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,444,526.94. This represents a 39.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William J.G. Griffith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, William J.G. Griffith acquired 64,771 shares of Netskope stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $804,455.82.

On Wednesday, July 8th, William J.G. Griffith purchased 610,291 shares of Netskope stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,639.62.

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Netskope Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTSK traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. 10,148,206 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Netskope Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.35.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter. Netskope's quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Netskope has set its Q2 2027 guidance at -0.070--0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.180--0.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netskope Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Netskope from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Netskope from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Netskope in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Netskope in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Netskope from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.11.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTSK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netskope during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Netskope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Netskope by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Netskope by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,617 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Netskope during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

About Netskope

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

Further Reading

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