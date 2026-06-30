NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.4464.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 415,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,968,839.40. This trade represents a 1.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $149,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $382,472.40. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 959.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,472 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NTST opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $21.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 5.29%.NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.390 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from NETSTREIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. NETSTREIT's payout ratio is currently 676.92%.

About NETSTREIT

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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