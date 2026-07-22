NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $61.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.41 million. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 0.78%. NETSTREIT updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.370-1.390 EPS.

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NETSTREIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTST traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. 1,938,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETSTREIT

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 7,192 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $149,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,344 shares in the company, valued at $382,472.40. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $95,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 415,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,968,839.40. This trade represents a 1.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,027,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,040,000 after buying an additional 2,544,458 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in NETSTREIT by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,956,426 shares of the company's stock worth $69,791,000 after buying an additional 161,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,790,130 shares of the company's stock worth $68,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,158 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 3,098,234 shares of the company's stock worth $54,653,000 after acquiring an additional 529,511 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,173,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 200,700 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTST shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded NETSTREIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTST

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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