Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS - Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,601 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the June 15th total of 47,607 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,404 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

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Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 139,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,654. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 567,943 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 156,386 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,832,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,944 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 117,760 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 37,860 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 109,642 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE American: NHS) is a closed-end, fixed-income management investment company focused on delivering high current income with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate debt—often referred to as high-yield bonds—issued by U.S. and select non-U.S. issuers. Through a diversified portfolio of high-yield instruments, NHS aims to provide enhanced yield relative to investment-grade alternatives.

Under its investment policy, NHS allocates the majority of its assets to corporate securities spanning sectors such as communications, energy, consumer goods, and industrials.

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