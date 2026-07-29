Neumora Therapeutics (NMRA) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Neumora Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

NMRA opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $311.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neumora Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siren L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 6,288,783 shares of the company's stock worth $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,616,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,266 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 10,128.9% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,278,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,910 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Neumora's product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.

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